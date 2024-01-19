Four out of five Russians express trust, confidence in Putin, poll shows

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed by Russian citizens rose by 1 percentage point (p.p.) to reach 79.8%, according to a new poll conducted on January 9-14 by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians.

"As many as 79.8% of the survey participants responded affirmatively when asked if they trusted Putin (a one percentage point rise), while approval of the president’s job performance went up by 0.2 percentage points to 77%," VCIOM said in discussing the survey findings.

The Russian government’s job performance met approval among 54% of respondents (a 0.7 p.p. drop), with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin receiving a job performance rating of 54% as well (also down 0.7 p.p.). A total of 62.7% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin for a 0.8 p.p. rise.

Survey respondents also expressed their attitudes toward the heads of party factions in the State Duma, or lower house of Russia’s parliament. Thus, 30.3% trust Gennady Zyuganov, longtime head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) (a 0.4 p.p. drop); 27.8% trust Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia-For Truth party (a 3.1 p.p. drop); 17.2% trust Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) (a 0.1 p.p. drop); and 8.2% trust Alexey Nechayev, chairman of the New People party (a 1.3 p.p. rise).