British commandos train Ukrainian saboteurs to undermine Russian nuke plants — FSB

BAKU, October 11. /TASS/. The British special operations personnel trained Ukrainian military intelligence groups for subversive acts at Russian nuclear power plants, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Security Agencies and Special Services Chiefs that opened under his chairmanship in Wednesday.

"In August this year, the Federal Security Service apprehended members of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group. Operational and investigative measures have established that the personnel of the British special operations forces trained the saboteurs and planned their operations. The group was tasked with carrying out subversive acts against military facilities, oil, transport and critical infrastructure and also against nuclear power sites, in particular, the Smolensk and Kursk nuclear power stations," the FSB chief said.

Earlier, similar subversive acts were attempted against the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants, Bortnikov said.

"In all, over 20 explosives planted at electric power transmission lines of nuclear power plants were neutralized as a result of counter-saboteur work. Their detonation pursued the goal of disrupting the technological process of the operation of nuclear power plants," the FSB chief said.

As a result of the saboteurs’ subversive acts, the operation of the 2nd power unit of the Kursk nuclear power plant was halted in an emergency shutdown, Bortnikov said.

"These acts by the Ukrainian military intelligence and its British instructors should be qualified as nothing else but nuclear terrorism," the FSB chief stressed.

"A question arises: is London aware of the reckless nature of actions by its special services? What do these insane persons ultimately count on? The point is that by their actions they raise the terror threat to a higher level," Bortnikov said.

As the FSB chief pointed out, "this requires measures from the international community to work out fundamentally new approaches in the fight against terrorism, its ideological inspirers, sponsors and perpetrators," the FSB chief said.