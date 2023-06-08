In central Russia 20 persons detained on suspicion of terrorist crimes 2023

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s national guard Rosgvardiya has detained 20 persons this year on the suspicion of committing terrorist crimes in central Russia.

"OMON and SOBR crack units of the Central Federal District’s territorial forces of the Rosgvardiya performed almost 20 thousand tasks and detained more than 3,000 offenders, including 20 persons on the suspicion of committing terrorist crimes," the press service of the Rosgvardiya’s Central District said.

Since the beginning of the year the Rosgvardiya seized more than 100 weapons, 6,000 rounds of ammunition, about 400 kilograms of explosives, 17 kilograms of drugs, more than 9,500 liters of counterfeit alcoholic products and about 20 million rubles.