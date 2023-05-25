Imperial Russian Ballet company will present Swan Lake in Hainan on June 2-3

HAIKOU /China/, May 25. /TASS/. The Imperial Russian Ballet company will perform its classic production of Swan Lake in China's Hainan on June 2-3. It was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

As the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center stated that in addition to Hainan, the company's program includes visits to about 30 Chinese cities on tour. These include Xi'an (northwest), Chengdu and Chongqing (southwest), Nanjing, Hangzhou and Fuzhou (east), Wuhan (central region), Beijing and Shanghai. The published announcement stresses that the Imperial Russian Ballet company will present "authentic Russian stage art" to audiences in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan).

The Imperial Russian Ballet company was founded in 1994 by Bolshoi Theatre soloist Gediminas Taranda on the initiative of ballerina Maya Plisetskaya. The name of the company is a tribute to the imperial family of Russia, which contributed greatly to the development of Russian culture, including the creation of the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theaters.