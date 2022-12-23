Russian nature ministry urges not to choose live rabbits as New Year present

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Nature Resources Ministry calls upon Russians to choose New Year presents for friends and family responsibly and not to buy live rabbits for the purpose, the ministry’s press service has told TASS.

According to the Chinese New Year Horoscope, black rabbit will be the symbol of the coming year. Earlier, Russia’s Moskva-24 TV channel reported that the demand for live rabbits grew tenfold in the run-up to the New Year holidays.

"The Nature Resources Ministry reminds citizens that pet rabbits require as much care and attention as cats, dogs or other domestic animals do. Impulsive decisions to buy a pet just for the holiday’s sake often lead to a situation when people simply get rid of unwanted presents. Rabbits may be thrown out on the street, where they are sure to die. This is cruel. Rabbits are living creatures, not a toy," the press service said.

"Everyone must choose a pet responsibly. The Nature Resources Ministry is improving the legislation in order to protect animals from irresponsible behavior of some humans," it said.