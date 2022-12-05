Russia has ‘entire army’ of volunteers, over 21 million people, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 5./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian volunteers on Monday as part of Volunteer Day marked on December 5.

"Our volunteers, over 21 million people, make up more than 15% of our country. This is an entire army, a huge army," the president told the We Are Together forum.

"It is difficult to find words to show our attitude toward the people who selflessly, answering the call of their hearts, help the seriously ill in hospices, assist at major sporting events, maintain law and order, care for nature and devote their lives, a significant portion of their lives, to others - those who need this help," the president added.

Putin also expressed his gratitude to volunteers for supporting the soldiers participating in the special military operation and their families.

"You support our guys who, within the framework of the special military operation, are handling the most important tasks of protecting people in the Donbass and Novorossiya, and contribute to the struggle against neo-Nazism," Putin told the forum.

"I want to say that your help to the families of these guys, their parents, wives and children is absolutely crucial. A deep bow to you all, and thank you!" Putin said.