Over 93,500 Donbass residents enter Russia

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. More than 93,500 internally displaced persons from Donbass have entered Russia, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"As of Tuesday evening, more than 93,500 people crossed the border with Russia. Nearly 60,000 of them are citizens of Ukraine, more than 34,000 are citizens of Russia, and about 200 are nationals of other states," the source said.

As many as 125 temporary accommodation centers have been organized in Russia’s southern Rostov regions. Some 6,700 people, including 3,000 children, are being accommodated at these centers. Forty-six more centers are ready to receive evacuees from Donbass. In all, 286 temporary accommodation centers have been organized in 12 Russian regions.

Amid the mounting threat of combat action, the self-proclaimed republics on February 18 announced the evacuation of civilians to Russia. Several Russian regions expressed readiness to receive refugees from Donbass.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.