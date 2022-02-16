Hainan province holds series of events to celebrate Lantern Festival

HAIKOU, February 16. /TASS/. Cities in the southern Chinese province of Hainan held a series of cultural events in honor of the Lantern Festival (Yuan Xiao Jie). The Hainan Daily newspaper reported that the festival will mark the end of a two-week celebration of the Lunar New Year.

This year, China celebrated the important holiday on February 15. Residents and tourists were able to watch a light show, artists performing in colorful outfits, and concerts, take as stroll through the decorated streets and taste the traditional yuanxiao dish - filled rice flour balls.

Sanya Paddy Field National Park hosted a light show and concert on that day. In addition, residents and tourists were able to see a car parade in the evening and visit an amusement park that opened special theme rides called High Altitude Flight, Star Trek, Shark Slide and others.

One of the popular places for walks for residents in the province's administrative center, Haikou, is the neighborhood of the city's bell tower. This 28-meter tall structure was built in 1929 and is one of the city's tourist attractions - during the Lantern Festival, special illumination decorated Haikou's trademark. Themed exhibitions and events were also held in museums and exhibition centers in the province.