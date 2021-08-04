WHO says COVID-19 cases in Russia stabilizing, slowly decreasing — envoy

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) is registering a stabilization and slow decrease of coronavirus cases in Russia, WHO envoy to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"Looking at the European region, we note that there is growth but, of course, the lower the population, the fewer the cases in total. As for Russia, we are very happy to see stabilization and a slow decrease," she said.

"The reproductive number which shows how active epidemic is among a population is below 1 now in Russia and it’s good. We see a decrease, a slow decrease in general in Russia," she added.

According to the latest statistics, more than 199.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,200,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 6,356,784 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,679,842 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 161,715 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.