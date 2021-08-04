Sputnik V vaccine delivery delays will be fully resolved in August

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The problem with the delay in delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine second component will be fully resolved later this month, according to a statement on the website of the Russian vaccine.

"Sputnik V team confirms that owing to a major scale up in vaccine production capacity temporary second component delivery delays that occurred due to this production scale up will be fully resolved in August," the team said in a statement.

According to the statement, the team has built production partnership with producers in 14 countries and will additionally double its capacity in September thanks to its partnership with top producers including Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer.

Earlier, the authorities of Argentina, Guatemala, the Philippines reported delays in the supply of the second component of the Russian vaccine.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bln people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against the coronavirus.

Sputnik V is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.