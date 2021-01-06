Bolivia’s expert council recommends Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V

BUENOS AIRES, January 6. /TASS/. Bolivia’s National Council for Immunization has recommended using Russia’s vaccine against the novel coronavirus Sputnik V and its Chinese counterpart from Sinovac Biotech, Deputy Health and Sports Minister Maria Renee Castro said on Tuesday.

"The experts awarded the highest rating to the Gamaleya Center’s vaccine Sputnik V. CoronaVac from Sinovac is second, and the vaccine from the US company Pfizer, third," Renee Castro is quoted as saying by Agencia Boliviana de Informacion.

Rene Castro said the experts refrained from recommending the vaccine from Pfizer for a number of reasons, including problems with creating proper conditions in which the vaccine should be kept in store.

On December 30, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce said the country’s authorities had signed a contract for importing Sputnik V. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said 2.6 million doses would be provided under the contract.