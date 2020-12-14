Wad of 10,000 Soviet rubles discovered on Gulf of Finland island

ST. PETERSBURG, December 14. /TASS/. The keeper of the lighthouse situated on the Island of Bolshoy Tyuters in the Gulf of Finland has discovered a treasure of 10,000 Soviet rubles, Russia’s Western Military District told reporters Monday.

"The lighthouse keeper <…> discovered a treasure during repairs, almost 10,000 rubles issued by the Soviet Union’s Gosbank," the statement reads.

The treasure was found in a building adjacent to the lighthouse which houses a power station. The newest banknote in the wad of cash dates back to the 1960s, the money will be preserved in the lighthouse museum on the island.