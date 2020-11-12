Post-registration trials reveal no new side effects of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Post-registration trials of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have revealed no new side effects, Director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"All side effects that were listed for the vaccine earlier, which had been identified during phase one and phase two of trials, have also been detected in a large group of 16,000 people. There were no new serious side effects," he pointed out. "These expanded trials have proved that about 15-17% of those vaccinated develop side effects, which means that 80% don’t have any issues after vaccination," Gintsburg added.

According to him, potential side effects include a small temperature rise for up to two days, redness at the injection site, headache and muscle discomfort.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. According to the Russian Health Ministry, experience shows that such vaccines are capable of creating long-term immunity that lasts for up to two years.