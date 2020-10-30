Deputy mayor says 10,000 people in Moscow received both coronavirus vaccine injections

"We can currently say that we are past the equator, first component was received by 20,000 participants, and 10,000 of them had the second one. In other words, 10,000 [people] have already received the full vaccine," she noted. According to Rakova, doctors are dynamically watching all the participants, they all feel well and report no significant side effects.

The deputy mayor explained that the authorities are preparing to introduce the vaccine in civil circulation and vaccinate all Moscow residents wishing to get it. "As of today, we are vaccinating risk groups - teachers and doctors - 2,500 people were vaccinated, but we are not wasting time until our industry produces the vaccine and are already creating a large network of vaccination cabinets across the city, <…> and as soon as the vaccine is available, I think it will be in the coming month, we will start using it en masse for all Moscow residents wishing [to vaccinate]," she pointed out.