Russia at once managed to find right balance of measures against COVID-19, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russia from the very beginning has managed to find a right balance of measures to fight the novel coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"It is clear that life and health are related to the healthcare systems which should have serious support on the part of the federal budget and other budgetary levels. And in order to replenish the budget, the economy should work. Everything is really interrelated. One needs to find this balance. And I think that we managed to find this balance from the very beginning," Putin said.