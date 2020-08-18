Google remains tight-lipped after blocking YouTube channels of Russian news outlets

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeev has sent a letter to the American office of Google corporation asking to explain the reasons for blocking the YouTube channels of Russian news outlets, the Council’s press service reported on Tuesday.

Google’s Russian office earlier had declined to comment on the reasons for blocking the YouTube channels of Russian media outlets at the Council’s request.

"Valery Fadeev today sent a letter to the American office of Google corporation asking to explain the reasons for blocking the YouTube channels of Russian news outlets. The address of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights is related to complaints from the owners of the channels blocked which note the unlawful actions of the YouTube administrators," the statement on the Council’s site said.

It is noted that the general public sees signs of censorship in the unaccountable shutdown of several channels, as well as of attempts to influence the freedom of speech and the freedom of opinion. In all, according to the open sources, in the recent years about 200 Russian-language channels were blacklisted by the administration of the video hosting site.