Aeroflot repatriation flight departs from New York to Moscow

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. An Aeroflot repatriation flight has departed from New York City to Moscow, according to John F. Kennedy International Airport’s website.

The flight is expected to land at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 11:45 am on Monday.

According to the Russian embassy in the United States, Russian nationals need to register on the government website providing state services to be put on passenger lists for repatriation flights.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Facebook that it was Russia’s 15th repatriation flight from the US. According to him, there are 367 passengers aboard the flight. The envoy pointed out that nearly 5,000 Russians had returned home from the United States on repatriation flights.

Antonov said in April that over 2,000 Russians had informed diplomats of their wish to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russia’s national air carrier Aeroflot later operated a number of repatriation flights from New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Russia banned all international flights on March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, air carriers are only allowed to conduct repatriation flights.