Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbs by 95, a record low since June 29

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia grew by 95 in the past day, reaching a total of 12,342, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, this is a record low death toll recorded per day since June 29. Some 26 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 14 in Moscow, 10 in the Moscow Region, 6 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 5 in the Novosibirsk Region and 4 in the Tula Region. In 20 other regions the death toll did not exceed 3.

The deaths accounted for 1.6% of all coronavirus infections in Russia in the past three days.

The crisis center’s data is not final and does not take into account the revised statistics on deaths in the previous months earlier provided by the authorities.