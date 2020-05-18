Russia reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases over past day for first time since May 1

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 8,926 over the past day and for the first time since May 1 this figure was less than 9,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

To date, Russia has confirmed 290,678 COVID-19 cases in all regions. The daily growth in cases dropped to a record low of 3.2%, while the corresponding figure a day earlier was 3.6%.

Moscow has reported 3,238 new coronavirus cases over the past day, taking the total case tally to 146,062. On Sunday, the crisis center reported 3,855 new cases. The Russian capital has confirmed less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. The daily growth in cases in the city has again dropped from 2.8% to a record low of 2.3%.

Another 921 cases have been recorded in the Moscow Region, 425 in St. Petersburg, 279 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 130 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 117 in the Saratov Region, 115 in the Bryansk Region, 109 in the Kaluga Region, 107 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 106 in the Ulyanovsk Region and 103 in the Yaroslavl Region.

Some 3,557 (40.1%) of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past day in Russia have not shown any symptoms.