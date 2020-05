MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The unemployment skyrocketed almost twofold in Russia to more than 1.4 mln people by mid-May, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"The number of registered unemployed has increased as of the date we are speaking about — the date of transition to another stage — from 725,800 to 1,434 mln people. That is, it has almost doubled or increased by 97.6%," she said.