Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia has surpassed Spain and currently ranks second in the world in the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases, according to TASS data based on statements made by these countries’ authorities.

According to the latest information provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number of infected people in Russia has reached 232,243, while the number of infections in Spain is 227,436.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the past 24 hours. A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, 2,116 people have died, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was 4.9% compared to 5.6% the day before. It noted that 4,704 new patients (43.1%) had no symptoms.