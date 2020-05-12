Over 1,800 people recover from COVID-19 in Moscow in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Over 1,800 people have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours in Moscow, with the total hitting 19,642, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova informed on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,820 more people have recovered after receiving treatment. In total, the number of people who have recovered from the infection has reached 19,642," Rakova said.

The deputy mayor added that doctors prescribed treatment depending on symptoms and the results of molecular genetic testing. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

As of May 11, Moscow has documented 115,909 cases of the novel coronavirus.