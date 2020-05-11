Russia climbs to third spot in global coronavirus cases ranking

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia overtook the United Kingdom and Italy and is now ranked third in the world for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to TASS estimates based on official statements of authorities in the coronavirus-hit countries.

According to the latest data, Russia has confirmed a total of 221,344 COVID-19 cases. The UK and Italy earlier reported 219,183 and 219,070 cases, respectively.

Spain comes in second with 224,390 coronavirus cases, and the United States is ranked first with nearly 1.4 mln cases.