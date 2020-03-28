Russia closes border on March 30

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s government has ordered to suspend crossings via automobile, railway, pedestrian and other border checkpoints, including on the border with Belarus, the Russian government said in a statement on Saturday.

"Russia’s Transport Ministry alongside the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian Customs Service and Rospotrebnadzor [Russia’s consumer safety regulator] should suspend crossings via automobile, railway, pedestrian, river and other checkpoints of the state border of the Russian Federation, as well as across the land section of the Russian-Belarusian state border, starting at 00.00 Moscow time on March 30, 2020," the statement says.