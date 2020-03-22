Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 367

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown by 61 to 367 over the past day, with 54 of them in Moscow, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 61 coronavirus cases have been registered in six regions in Russia," the center said. Fifty-four cases have been recorded in Moscow, one in the Novgorod Region, two in the Kirov Region, one in the Arkhangelsk Region, one in the Bryansk Region and two cases in the republic of Udmurtia.

The coronavirus infection has been brought to Russia from European countries, the crisis center said.

As of now, a total of 16 people have recovered, including 13 Russians, two Chinese and one Italian. Three Russians from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have been discharged from hospital.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said there were no reasons to panic over the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia. All measures taken by the Russian government are preventive, she stressed. Golikova added that, due to the fact that Russia took prohibitive measures earlier than other countries, that is, in January, the infection was spreading to a limited extent. According to preliminary data for 2020, there has been no increase in the number of pneumonia cases and pneumonia-related deaths. In a number of regions, there is a decrease in these numbers compared to the same period last year.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. More than 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to the latest data, nearly 300,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 12,000 have died. A total of 306 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia.