All people arriving in Russia must undergo 14-day self-isolation

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. All people arriving in Russia from abroad will be required to undergo a two-week self-isolation, starting from the day of arrival, due to the risk of the coronavirus spread, reads the directive of Russia’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova posted on the official legal information website on Thursday.

"The top officials of Russia’s constituent entities [must] ensure the isolation of all individuals arriving in the Russian Federation for a period of 14 days from the day of their arrival," the document reads.

Under the directive, governors were tasked with overseeing compliance with quarantine rules and providing information to the territorial departments of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. Self-isolated people will be provided with social support, if necessary.

The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries. According to the latest data, over 210,000 people have contracted the virus, about 8,500 of them have died. A total of 147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, one person has died.