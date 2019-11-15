Court releases leader of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology

ST. PETERSBURG, November 15. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg City Court rejected a motion by investigators on Friday to prolong the restriction measure for the leader of the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology Ivan Matsitsky charged with organizing an extremist community, the joint press service of the St. Petersburg’s courts told journalists.

"The St. Petersburg City Court reviewed the investigators’ motion to extend the measure of restriction for Ivan Matsitsky. The court turned down the investigators' request to prohibit Matsitsky from certain actions. Matsitsky was released from the courtroom immediately," the report says.

Apart from organizing an extremist community, Matsitsky is charged with illegal business activity.

The St. Petersburg’s court earlier prolonged the arrest term for the deputy head of the security department of Scientology’s St. Petersburg branch, Konstantsiya Yesaulkova. Executive Director Galina Shurinova and head of the security service Anastasiya Terentyeva remain under house arrest. Chief accountant of the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology Sakhib Aliyev was released from custody this past spring and placed under house arrest.

