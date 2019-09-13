Sanya's tourist attractions to work 24/7

SANYA, September 13. /TASS/. China's City of Sanya, popular both among Chinese and foreign tourists, intends to promote the development of night life on the resort, www.hinews.cn portal reported citing the local administration.

Within the next three years, according to the task set by the city’s authorities, 21 projects in the so-called night economy should be completed in Sanya, which stipulates that bars, restaurants, tourist facilities and other leisure facilities should work 24/7. By the end of 2019, according to the administration, at least five pilot city blocks will be established, which will begin to actively provide services for leisure night activities. By 2021, it is planned, to create an suitable environment in different areas of the city in general, developing the standards and pricing policy.

Sanya River embankment and its surroundings should become key attractions for visitors during the night. The authorities intend to build special zones thus transforming some areas of the city completely. For example, there will be streets for shopping, bars and restaurants.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).