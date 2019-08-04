Mexican top diplomat: El Paso tragedy was a terrorist attack against Mexican people

MEXICO, August 5. /TASS/. Mexican authorities believe that the mass shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas on Saturday was a terrorist attack against Mexican people, Marcelo Ebrard, the foreign minister of Mexico, said.

"We believe that the incident was a terrorist attack aimed against the Mexican-American society and Mexicans in the United States," the foreign minister said addressing a news conference.

According to Ebrard, the Mexican authorities intended to file a lawsuit on corresponding charges.

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday that six Mexican nationals were killed and seven more wounded in the tragedy.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old white man went on a shooting spree at Walmart shopping center, near the Cielo Vista mall, in the city of El Paso, on the border with Mexico. He was later arrested by police. According to reports, 20 people were killed and 26 more wounded in the attack.