Putin orders to increase computational power of supercomputers

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to develop and implement a package of measures aimed at increasing the computational power of supercomputers in Russia.

"To the Government of the Russian Federation: to develop and implement a package of measures aimed at increasing the computational power of supercomputers in the Russian Federation, determining specific parameters for increase of such power," the list of assignments posted on the Kremlin’s website reads.

The Cabinet is also asked to develop mechanism of using archives of government and municipal authorities and library funds for the purpose of creating data sets. Machine learning specialists will be able to use them free of charge. The head of state expects the report on performance of assignments by March 1.