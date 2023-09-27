International universities to create Eurasian Association of Life Sciences Universities

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Syrian, and Kyrgyz universities have signed a memorandum of intent to create the Eurasian Association of Life Sciences Universities; the new organization aims to develop a digital platform for clinical research, the press service for the I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University of the Russian Health Ministry told TASS.

"Considering today's realities, we cannot ignore the Eurasian region, where integration processes are now actively underway. Moreover, medicine is becoming an increasingly interdisciplinary science, and its development requires new approaches. These approaches may be realized only in the paradigm of life sciences. In this regard, it seems appropriate to me to think about the creation of the Eurasian Association of Life Sciences Universities," the press service quotes Rector of Sechenov University, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Petr Glybochko.

The signing ceremony took place at an extended meeting of the permanent council of the Association of Sino-Russian Medical Universities (ASRMU). On the Russian side, the agreement was signed by Glybochko, on the Chinese side by Rector of Harbin Medical University Ji Yong and Dean of Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University Zhenghong Yuan, on the Iranian side by Vice Rector for Education of Sharif University of Technology Mohammad Ali Kouchakzadeh, on the Syrian side by Rector of Damascus University Mohammad Osama Aljabban, and on the Kyrgyz side by Rector of the Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy Indira Kudaibergenova.

As the press service for Sechenov University explained, the purpose of the organization is to develop a system of pan-Eurasian research cooperation in life sciences, to create and implement a digital platform for joint biomedical and clinical research.