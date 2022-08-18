Russian cosmonauts’ next spacewalk due Sept 2 - Mission Control

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts will make a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on September 2, Mission Control said on Thursday during a communication session with the ISS crew, streamed by NASA.

"The spacewalk is scheduled for September 2," Mission Control spokesman said.

On Wednesday, cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, who is also a TASS special correspondent on the ISS, and Denis Matveyev had to end their spacewalk ahead of time.

Artemyev was forced to cut short his spacewalk due to spacesuit power supply problems. Matveyev, followed his colleague to the airlock to complete the extravehicular activity.

Roscosmos said that the works that the cosmonauts had no time to accomplish would be performed during the next spacewalks. Artemyev’s and Matveyev’s task was to mount the European Robotic Arm’s extra elbow cameras, relocate and connect the external EMMI control panel, and remove the launch restraint rings to make the ERA manipulator lighter.