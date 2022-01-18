Final air leak location at ISS discovered, concerns ungrounded — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov discovered the last air leak location in the International Space Station’s Zvezda module, Roscosmos spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said Tuesday, adding that the leak will be eliminated after special equipment is delivered to the station.

"Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov discovered potentially the last air leak location in the Zvezda module’s transition chamber in the Russian segment of the ISS in late December," Strugovets said.

According to the spokesman, the equipment for the elimination of the leak will be delivered by the next Progress spacecraft, allowing the cosmonauts to eliminate the leak.

"Our partners’ concerns are ungrounded and surprising," he underscored.