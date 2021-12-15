Three Soyuz rocket launches to orbit hosted payloads next year

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Three Soyuz-2 rocket launches next year are set to deliver hosted payloads in orbit, according to data posted on the website of the Glavkosmos commercial launch operator (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) on Wednesday.

The data suggest that all the capacities have been booked for the launch targeted for the second-third quarters of 2022. Customers are requested to book capacities for CubeSat satellites on rockets during the following launches: in the 3rd quarter of 2022, the 4th quarter of 2022 and the 2nd-3rd quarters of 2023.

As Glavkosmos specified, over 170 small satellites from 22 countries were successfully orbited under contracts with the company. They were launched from the Baikonur, Vostochny and Plesetsk spaceports.