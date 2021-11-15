Space debris misses ISS, may re-approach in about one-and-a-half hours

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Space debris missed the International Space Station but may approach it again in about one and a half hours, a flight controller in Houston said.

Air pressure onboard was fine, the controller said during a livestream on NASA’s website with the ISS crew that went over to the docked space ships to take refuge from the potential incident. Russia’s flight control center allowed the crew onboard the Soyuz ship, Anton Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei to return to the ISS while the flight controller in Houston said a discussion was underway for the return of those who were onboard the Crew Dragon, US astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Germany’s Matthias Maurer.

The mission control center in Houston said the approach of space junk will take place from 08:38 to 08:44 (from 11:38 to 11:44 Moscow time -TASS).

The ISS crew is required to take refuge at a spaceship if the ISS nears a potentially dangerous object, Roscosmos told TASS earlier. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei went over to the Soyuz MS-19, while US astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Germany’s Matthias Maurer went onboard Crew Dragon.