First-ever movie-making space crew hold check-up of spacecraft at Baikonur

BAIKONUR, September 29. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and Director Klim Shipenko carried out the control "fitting" of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft that will take them to the International Space Station, Roscosmos announced on Wednesday.

"The participants of the upcoming mission to the International Space Station carried out the second ‘fitting’ - the control examination of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, equipped for flight," the state corporation said.

According to Roscosmos, members of main and reserve crews examined the Prichal module, planned for launch to the ISS for November 24.

"Following an introductory briefing, the crew members occupied their seats, and examined the distribution of cargo and equipment in landing and living modules, and checked the operation of onboard systems in test mode," Roscosmos said.

The space mission for filming of the first live-action movie in space is planned for October 5. The actress and the director will return to earth on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been staying on the ISS since spring.

In November last year, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin tweeted a video, announcing the filming of the first feature movie in space in October 2021. The movie with the working name "Challenge" is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio.