Chang’e-5 lander-ascender prepares for landing on the Moon - CNSA space administration

BEIJING, November 30./TASS/. The lander-ascender of the Chinese Chang’e-5 spacecraft separated on Monday from the orbiter and is preparing for a landing on the Moon, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) reported.

The lander-ascender of the spacecraft separated from its orbiter-returner combination at 04:40 Monday local time (23:40 Moscow time on Sunday - TASS), the CNSA said.

The orbiter-returner will continue orbiting about 200 km above the lunar surface, while the lander-ascender will begin maneuvers for a safe landing.