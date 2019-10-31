Hungarian Cabinet in Tyumen University to help students participate in global programs

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Hungarian Cabinet, a joint project of the Tyumen State University and the Hungarian Cultural Center at the Hungarian Embassy in Russia, was launched at the Institute of Social and Humanitarian Sciences of the Tyumen State University. The project was carried out under the agreement of the university and the diplomatic mission on cultural and scientific-educational cooperation, the university’s communications department announced.

"The program of the new department has a wide range of tasks, many of which are focused on education: providing educational, scientific and fiction literature to those interested in learning Hungarian; informing about scholarships of the Hungarian Republic for students, graduate students and teachers, assisting in application; informing about higher and language education in Hungary and help with trip preparations; teaching the Hungarian language (elementary and intermediate levels); providing students with the opportunity to participate in international programs," the university’s communications department said.

The opening ceremony of the Hungarian Cabinet was attended by the deputy-rector of the Tyumen State University for Science and International Relations Andrei Tolstikov, the Consul General of Hungary in Yekaterinburg Sergey Syuch and the Cultural Counsellor of the Hungarian embassy Anita Hedi.

“Recently, there have been many positive changes in our relations, a regular exchange of undergraduate and graduate students has been established between Tyumen State University and Hungarian universities. And the potential of both sides is quite promising, there are many plans for expanding and boosting cooperation,” Tolstikova said.

Sergey Syuch expressed sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Tyumen State University for assisting in the opening of the Hungarian Cabinet, assuring that the Hungarian side will provide comprehensive assistance with books and textbooks. The Consul General of Hungary in Yekaterinburg donated a unique edition of the History of Hungarian Regions and Cities to the cabinet.