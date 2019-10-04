Russian space forces keeping eye on other countries’ experiments in space

NOGINSK /Moscow region/, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s outer space control system is keeping an eye on space experiments carried out by other countries, Alexei Lagutenko, deputy chief of the Russian space forces’ main space control center, said on Friday.

"The center’s specialists pay special attention to the composition and the state of orbital grouping of foreign space systems, and to orbital experiments with foreign spacecraft," he said as Russia was celebrating Space Forces Day on October 4.

According to Lagutenko, one of the center’s key tasks is to "identify the designated use of foreign space vehicles, control their flight and track them till the moment of termination of their ballistic existence."

Another task, in case of a satellite destruction, is to identify the causes for it collapse. "In average, such situations when a space vehicle breaks down while orbiting happen three to four time a year," he noted, adding that most of them are caused by residual fuel explosions due to heating by the Sun.

The main space control center specializes in information backing for preventing threats coming from outer space and in outer space, for unimpeded deployment and operation of Russian satellite constellations, as well as in evaluating other threats stemming from man-induced pollution of outer space.

Global control of the situation in outer space is exercised by specialized radar, laser optical and electronic optical ground-based space control tools located in the Moscow region, in the Altai territory, in the Far East, in North Caucasian republic of Karachay-Cherkessia, and in Tajikistan.