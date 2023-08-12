Russian forces thwart major Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Crimea in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, Russian forces thwarted the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Peninsula using 20 unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

"The thwarted terrorist attack caused no casualties or damage," the ministry added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defenses and another six were jammed by electronic warfare systems.

The previous drone attack on Crimea, which involved 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, took place on July 30.