SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that having at least some agreements is always better than having none, even if the parties do not fully implement them.

"Finding common ground is no easy task, let alone fully implementing the agreements already reached. Still, the approach taken by our interlocutors and partners gives us grounds for optimism," he told reporters after the Russia-China-US trilateral summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"It is better to have some agreements, even if they are not fully implemented, than to have none at all," Putin added.