MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. Russia will not abandon its objectives regarding Ukraine, it is not fighting for territory, but for people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the news conference following the 21st East Asia Summit.

"We will not abandon our objectives. I would like to highlight once again what the president recently said: we are not fighting for territory; we are fighting for people who have been deprived of their basic rights," he stated.

"I can assure you: there may be - and indeed will be, on more than one occasion - tactical maneuvers, but our goals have been clearly stated. Unlike our partners, we have never changed these goals," Lavrov emphasized.