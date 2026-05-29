Closer Eurasian integration benefits every EAEU member — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Closer Eurasian integration, considering the specifics of the current situation, brings benefits to each of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to particularly emphasize, given the specifics of the current situation, that close Eurasian integration brings real benefits to each of the member states of our association. It contributes to increasing business revenues, improving the quality of life and well-being of the population of our countries," he said at an extended meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"The dynamics of the key macroeconomic indicators of our five countries are showing a stable positive trend," Putin noted, adding that the total volume of industrial production in the EAEU increased by 1.6%, agricultural production gained 4.6%, while construction added 4.2%.

"Growth is also being observed across most economic sectors. Trade flows between the member states of our association reached $95 bln last year," he said. Moreover, the structure of trade is improving due to the expansion of high-tech product deliveries and a simultaneous reduction in the share of raw materials, the Russian leader said.

"Trade barriers are being consistently eliminated within the EAEU, non-tariff regulations are being harmonized, and almost all payments between our countries are conducted in national currencies. Therefore, mutual export and import transactions are reliably protected from external influences and negative trends in global markets," he concluded.