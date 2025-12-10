Putin to visit Ashgabat on December 11-12 for forums, meetings with leaders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Ashgabat on December 11 for a two-day visit to participate in events in the Turkmen capital and hold a series of bilateral meetings, the Kremlin press service reported.

The Russian leader will arrive in Turkmenistan "to participate in a forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of the country's permanent neutrality."

In addition, Putin is expected to "hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign states," the Kremlin said.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov asked Moscow to ensure his Russian counterpart would definitely come on a working visit.

Putin's last visit to Turkmenistan took place in October 2024. The two leaders are in constant contact on various issues.