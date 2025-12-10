Putin begins talks in Kremlin with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting in the Kremlin with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on a working visit in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The two leaders are set to discuss "issues of further development of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership, as well as present-day international and regional matters," the Kremlin’s press office announced earlier.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev and Head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina are also taking part in the meeting.

Subianto paid an official visit to Russia in June when the Russian head of state received him in St. Petersburg. The two presidents also attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

During Subianto’s previous visit, Russia and Indonesia signed a declaration on bilateral strategic partnership - Moscow maintains a similar relationship, too, with Beijing, Pyongyang, and Tehran. In addition, Putin has expressed Russia’s readiness to join offshore projects in Indonesia and expand hydrocarbon supplies to Jakarta.