MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has provided Russia with a list of Ukrainian citizens for possible mutual transfer without any conditions, while Moscow will seek to get back the 31 residents of the Kursk Region who are still in Ukraine against their will, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said.

"Thirty-one of our people [from Kursk are currently in Ukraine]. The Ukrainian side has provided us with a list of citizens for mutual repatriation, those they would like us to transfer to Ukraine without any conditions," Moskalkova said.

Russia sent its own list over to the Ukrainian side, consisting of 31 Ukrainians for possible transfer, Moskalkova noted. "We have agreed with [Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights] Dmitry Lubinets to hold talks this week to determine a specific date," she said.

Earlier, Moskalkova reported that over 130 residents of the Kursk Region had already been returned to Russia after being forcibly taken to the border region of Sumy.