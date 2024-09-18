Russia and Rwanda intend to create an commission on trade and science — Ambassador

NAIROBI, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Kigali plan to create an intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation, the draft of which is being considered by Rwanda, Russian Ambassador to Kigali Alexander Polyakov said in an interview with TASS.

"The issue of creating a Russian-Rwandan intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation is currently on the agenda. The draft agreement on this issue was submitted to the partners for consideration this summer. One of the main tasks of the new structure of relations between our countries - if it is established - should be precisely the discussion and subsequent development of applied joint projects," the ambassador said.

He noted that Russia and Rwanda have conditions for developing cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies and cybersecurity.