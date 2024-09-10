Putin hopes for Vietnamese president's participation in BRICS events in Kazan

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings and best wishes to his Vietnamese counterpart Tho Lam at a meeting with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Manh.

"I am asking you to convey my best wishes to Vietnam’s President, Comrade Tho Lam," Putin said. "I hope that he will be able to make use of the extended invitation to participate in BRICS outreach events."

The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan on October 22-24. Alongside the meeting of the BRICS leaders there will be outreach events to which the leaders of leading and developing countries, among others, have been invited.