Russia has no exact timeframes for completing special op — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia will complete its special operation when its goals are met, and has no exact timeframes for that, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We should fulfill the tasks that were set at the beginning of the special military operation. We need to safeguard our future generations. We need to guarantee their security, as well as predictability and a new security architecture on our continent," he said, when asked when the special operation may be over.

Peskov added that no exact timeframes have been set.

"Timeframes are of no significance in this matter. Although, of course, we all understand that sooner is better than later," he said.

