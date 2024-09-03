Russia to supply fuel to Mongolia, ready for nuclear projects — Putin

ULAN BATOR, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help Mongolia with fuel supplies, and is also open to joint nuclear projects, President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"Our country has long and reliably provided the Mongolian economy with the energy resources it needs. Last year, more than 90% of gasoline and diesel fuel entered the Mongolian market from Russia," the head of the Russian state said.

"We invariably respond to requests from Mongolian friends for assistance in meeting the growing demand for fuel and lubricants, including on preferential terms," Putin stressed.

According to him, the bilateral "partnership in energy is not limited to hydrocarbon exports."

"The Russian company Inter RAO plans to join the upgrade and reconstruction of the Ulaanbaatar thermal power plant-3, help install new equipment and triple the generating capacity of the plant," the Russian President noted.

Following the current negotiations, an agreement was signed to develop a basic project for the reconstruction of thermal power plant-3 in Ulaanbaatar.

"Russia will continue to supply electricity to Mongolian consumers. We are also open to the implementation of joint projects in the field of peaceful nuclear energy based on the most modern and safe Russian technologies, including the use of small-module reactors," Putin noted.